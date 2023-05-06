The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Nick Fortes At The Plate

Fortes has a home run and five walks while hitting .224.

Fortes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.

Fortes has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Fortes has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in four of 21 games so far this year.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 10 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

