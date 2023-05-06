Nick Fortes Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Fortes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cubs Player Props
|Marlins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cubs Odds
|Marlins vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cubs
Nick Fortes At The Plate
- Fortes has a home run and five walks while hitting .224.
- Fortes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
- Fortes has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
- Fortes has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in four of 21 games so far this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|10
|7 (63.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (40.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (10.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty went seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.