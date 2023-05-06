The Miami Marlins, including Nick Fortes (.296 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Nick Fortes Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Nick Fortes At The Plate

  • Fortes has a home run and five walks while hitting .224.
  • Fortes will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .375 during his last games.
  • Fortes has gotten a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 21 games, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.
  • Fortes has driven in a run in three games this season (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in four of 21 games so far this year.

Nick Fortes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 10
7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (40.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.36).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Cubs will send Smyly (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the lefty went seven innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 33-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks 21st, .914 WHIP ranks 10th, and 7.5 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
