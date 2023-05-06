After hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yuli Gurriel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .292.

In 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Gurriel has had an RBI in six games this season.

In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 9 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (88.9%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings