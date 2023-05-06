Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .286 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Yuli Gurriel and the Miami Marlins take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Drew Smyly) at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel has three doubles, two home runs and three walks while batting .292.
- In 14 of 18 games this year (77.8%) Gurriel has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (27.8%).
- In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in six games this season.
- In six of 18 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (88.9%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.36 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Cubs will send Smyly (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts through 35 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Monday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (2.83), 10th in WHIP (.914), and 47th in K/9 (7.5).
