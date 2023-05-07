Aaron Ekblad and the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center, on Sunday at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Ekblad in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aaron Ekblad vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Ekblad Season Stats Insights

In 71 games this season, Ekblad has a plus-minus rating of -14, while averaging 23:23 on the ice per game.

Ekblad has scored a goal in a game 12 times this season over 71 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Ekblad has a point in 28 of 71 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 19 of 71 games this season, Ekblad has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Ekblad's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 43.5% that he goes over.

Ekblad has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Ekblad Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 71 Games 6 38 Points 3 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.