Aleksander Barkov Jr. will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Prop bets for Barkov are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Aleksander Barkov Jr. vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -145)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Barkov Season Stats Insights

Barkov's plus-minus this season, in 21:13 per game on the ice, is +11.

In Barkov's 68 games played this season he's scored in 19 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Barkov has a point in 47 of 68 games this season, with multiple points in 22 of them.

Barkov has an assist in 38 of 68 games played this season, including multiple assists 16 times.

The implied probability that Barkov goes over his points over/under is 36.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 59.2% of Barkov going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Barkov Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 68 Games 9 78 Points 13 23 Goals 4 55 Assists 9

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.