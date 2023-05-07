Anthony Duclair will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Sunday at BB&T Center in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 6:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Duclair available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Anthony Duclair vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Duclair Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Duclair has a plus-minus of +4, while averaging 14:51 on the ice per game.

In two of 20 games this year, Duclair has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Duclair has a point in seven of 20 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Duclair has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

Duclair's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Duclair having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Duclair Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 20 Games 8 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.