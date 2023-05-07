Anton Lundell Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Anton Lundell will be on the ice Sunday when his Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center. Looking to bet on Lundell's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.
Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
How to Watch Panthers vs Maple Leafs
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Betting Trends & Stats
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Player Props
Lundell Season Stats Insights
- In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.
- Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
- In 26 of 73 games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
- Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.
Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|73
|Games
|9
|33
|Points
|5
|12
|Goals
|3
|21
|Assists
|2
