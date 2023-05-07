Anton Lundell will be on the ice Sunday when his Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center. Looking to bet on Lundell's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
  • Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)
  • Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

  • In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.
  • Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.
  • In 26 of 73 games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.
  • Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.
  • Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
  • The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

  • On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
  • The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto
73 Games 9
33 Points 5
12 Goals 3
21 Assists 2

