Anton Lundell will be on the ice Sunday when his Florida Panthers meet the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at BB&T Center. Looking to bet on Lundell's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anton Lundell vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Lundell Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Lundell has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 16:22 on the ice per game.

Lundell has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 73 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 26 of 73 games this year, Lundell has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Lundell has an assist in 18 of 73 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Lundell's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Lundell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.3%.

Lundell Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 73 Games 9 33 Points 5 12 Goals 3 21 Assists 2

