Brandon Montour and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Montour in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brandon Montour vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -179)

0.5 points (Over odds: -179) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Montour Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Montour has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 24:07 on the ice per game.

Montour has a goal in 16 of 80 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Montour has a point in 51 games this season (out of 80), including multiple points 15 times.

In 42 of 80 games this year, Montour has registered an assist, and in 11 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.2% that Montour hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Montour has an implied probability of 55.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Montour Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 80 Games 9 73 Points 8 16 Goals 5 57 Assists 3

