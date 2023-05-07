On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.

De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).

In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 13 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (38.5%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings