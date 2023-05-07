Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Bryan De La Cruz (.162 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 136 points below season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz is batting .262 with five doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- De La Cruz has gotten at least one hit in 56.7% of his games this season (17 of 30), with more than one hit seven times (23.3%).
- In 30 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in six games this season (20.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 30 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|13
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (53.8%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 27 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
