Carter Verhaeghe Player Prop Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Prop bets for Verhaeghe in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info
Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights
- In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.
- Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.
- Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.
- Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.
- Verhaeghe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he goes over.
- The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.
Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.
- The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|81
|Games
|9
|73
|Points
|4
|42
|Goals
|2
|31
|Assists
|2
