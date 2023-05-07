Carter Verhaeghe will be on the ice when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Prop bets for Verhaeghe in that upcoming Panthers-Maple Leafs game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Carter Verhaeghe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Verhaeghe Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Verhaeghe has a plus-minus rating of +10, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

Verhaeghe has a goal in 30 games this season out of 81 games played, including multiple goals 10 times.

Verhaeghe has a point in 47 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 21 times.

Verhaeghe has an assist in 28 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Verhaeghe's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 59.2% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Verhaeghe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Verhaeghe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 9 73 Points 4 42 Goals 2 31 Assists 2

