Eetu Luostarinen will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. There are prop bets for Luostarinen available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Eetu Luostarinen vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Luostarinen Season Stats Insights

Luostarinen has averaged 15:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +18).

In 17 of 82 games this year, Luostarinen has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Luostarinen has a point in 38 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

Luostarinen has had an assist in a game 24 times this year over 82 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Luostarinen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Luostarinen has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Luostarinen Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fifth-best goal differential at +58.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 9 43 Points 2 17 Goals 0 26 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.