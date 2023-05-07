Gustav Forsling will be in action when the Florida Panthers and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, at 6:30 PM ET on Sunday, May 7, 2023. Prop bets for Forsling are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Gustav Forsling vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Forsling has a plus-minus of +18, while averaging 23:25 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 82 games this year, Forsling has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Forsling has a point in 35 of 82 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 25 of 82 games this season, Forsling has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Forsling hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Forsling having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 9 41 Points 1 13 Goals 1 28 Assists 0

