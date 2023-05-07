The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings is batting .122 with three doubles and five walks.

In six of 17 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.

He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.

Stallings has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings