Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings is batting .122 with three doubles and five walks.
- In six of 17 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
- He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
- Stallings has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
