The Miami Marlins and Jacob Stallings, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Stallings? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings is batting .122 with three doubles and five walks.
  • In six of 17 games this year, Stallings got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 17 games this year.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in three games this season (17.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this year (17.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Cubs have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the right-hander threw six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.