The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm is batting .223 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Chisholm has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).
  • In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 10 games this season (30.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
  • The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
