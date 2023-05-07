The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm is batting .223 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Chisholm has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).

In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this season (30.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (60.0%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings