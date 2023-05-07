Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (hitting .235 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, three walks and four RBI), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm is batting .223 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
- Chisholm has had a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), including multiple hits six times (18.2%).
- In five games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.2%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 10 games this season (30.3%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (30.3%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (60.0%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (20.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
