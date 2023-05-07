Jean Segura and his .306 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs and Hayden Wesneski on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura is hitting .190 with three doubles and seven walks.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not homered in his 31 games this year.

Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in nine games this season (29.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings