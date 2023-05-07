Jean Segura and his .306 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs and Hayden Wesneski on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura is hitting .190 with three doubles and seven walks.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not homered in his 31 games this year.
  • Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (29.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 14
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Wesneski (2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
