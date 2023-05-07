Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jean Segura and his .306 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (58 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Miami Marlins versus the Chicago Cubs and Hayden Wesneski on May 7 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura is hitting .190 with three doubles and seven walks.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 31 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not homered in his 31 games this year.
- Segura has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in nine games this season (29.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (21.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.32).
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wesneski (2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
