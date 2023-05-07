Jon Berti Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jon Berti (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jon Berti At The Plate
- Berti is hitting .270 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
- Berti has recorded a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).
- He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this season (18.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (73.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (13.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (53.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, the righty threw six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.49, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .270 against him.
