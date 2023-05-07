On Sunday, Jon Berti (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jon Berti Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jon Berti? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jon Berti At The Plate

Berti is hitting .270 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Berti has recorded a hit in 21 of 32 games this year (65.6%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).

He has gone deep in two of 32 games played this season, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

In six games this season (18.8%), Berti has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 12 of 32 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jon Berti Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (73.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (13.3%) 4 (23.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings