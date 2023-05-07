Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cubs Player Props
|Marlins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cubs Odds
|Marlins vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cubs
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler is batting .224 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (16 of 32), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.
- Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- In 12 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (35.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (50.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.32 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Wesneski gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.