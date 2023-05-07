The Miami Marlins and Jorge Soler (.351 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starting pitcher Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler is batting .224 with nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

In 50.0% of his games this season (16 of 32), Soler has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (21.9%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 32 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (18.8%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

In 12 games this season (37.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (50.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings