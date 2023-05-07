On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez has 46 hits and an OBP of .496 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389.

In 86.7% of his games this year (26 of 30), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (43.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Arraez has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games.

He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 12 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (91.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (58.3%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings