Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Luis Arraez (.429 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Miami Marlins play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Arraez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cubs Player Props
|Marlins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cubs Odds
|Marlins vs Cubs Prediction
|How to Watch Marlins vs Cubs
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez has 46 hits and an OBP of .496 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats rank first among Miami hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a nine-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .389.
- In 86.7% of his games this year (26 of 30), Arraez has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (43.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 30 games, and in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Arraez has picked up an RBI in 30.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games.
- He has scored in 10 of 30 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|12
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (58.3%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, 0.8 per game).
- Wesneski makes the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 3.49 ERA and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .270 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.