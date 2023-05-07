Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Toronto Maple Leafs take the road to square off against the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 2-0 edge in the series. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +120 odds on the moneyline against the Maple Leafs (-140).
Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Sunday
Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.5
- Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.7)
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 8-8-16 record in overtime matchups this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.
- Florida has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.
- Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 64 games, earning 96 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in 36 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 19-11-3 to register 41 points.
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|9th
|3.39
|Goals Scored
|3.51
|6th
|7th
|2.68
|Goals Allowed
|3.32
|21st
|12th
|32
|Shots
|36.9
|1st
|7th
|29.5
|Shots Allowed
|31.9
|22nd
|2nd
|25.6%
|Power Play %
|22.8%
|10th
|11th
|81.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|76%
|23rd
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
