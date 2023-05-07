The Toronto Maple Leafs take the road to square off against the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers hold a 2-0 edge in the series. Bookmakers list the Panthers as underdogs in this matchup, assigning them +120 odds on the moneyline against the Maple Leafs (-140).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Prepare for this NHL Playoffs Second Round matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this matchup predicts a final score of Panthers 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+120)

Panthers (+120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.5

6.5 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.7)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 8-8-16 record in overtime matchups this season and a 42-32-8 overall record.

Florida has earned 37 points (15-5-7) in its 27 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

Across the nine games this season the Panthers ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Florida has earned five points (2-14-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in 64 games, earning 96 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in 36 games and picked up 46 points with a record of 21-11-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Florida is 28-24-3 (59 points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 19-11-3 to register 41 points.

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.51 6th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.32 21st 12th 32 Shots 36.9 1st 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.9 22nd 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 22.8% 10th 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 76% 23rd

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.