Maple Leafs vs. Panthers NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 features the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers lead the series 2-0. The Maple Leafs have -135 moneyline odds against the Panthers (+115).
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Maple Leafs Moneyline
|Panthers Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+120
|-140
|-
|BetMGM
|+115
|-135
|6.5
|PointsBet
|+120
|-141
|6.5
Maple Leafs vs Panthers Additional Info
|How to Watch Maple Leafs vs Panthers
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Betting Trends & Stats
|Maple Leafs vs Panthers Player Props
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Betting Trends
- Florida has played 54 games this season that finished with over 6.5 goals.
- The Maple Leafs have won 52.0% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (13-12).
- The Panthers have been made the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.
- Toronto is 10-10 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).
- Florida is 7-3 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.
Maple Leafs Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Mitchell Marner
|0.5 (-208)
|1.5 (+130)
|2.5 (-139)
|Auston Matthews
|0.5 (-128)
|1.5 (+120)
|4.5 (-133)
|Michael Bunting
|0.5 (+250)
|0.5 (+120)
|1.5 (-161)
Panthers Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Matthew Tkachuk
|0.5 (-175)
|1.5 (+115)
|3.5 (-120)
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|0.5 (-154)
|1.5 (+170)
|2.5 (-149)
|Anton Lundell
|0.5 (+190)
|0.5 (+110)
|1.5 (-182)
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
|6.4
|3.4
|3.2
Panthers Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-4-0
|0-0
|6-4-0
|6.3
|3.7
|3.4
