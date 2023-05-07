Sunday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (17-16) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (16-18) at 2:20 PM (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is slightly favored by our model.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (1-3) against the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-1).

Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Explore More About This Game

Marlins Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

This season, the Marlins have been favored eight times and won five of those games.

Miami is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.

Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 111 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.

