Marlins vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (17-16) squaring off against the Miami Marlins (16-18) at 2:20 PM (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Cubs, who is slightly favored by our model.
The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (1-3) against the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-1).
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Marlins vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Marlins 4.
Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 7 runs
Marlins Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- Miami and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Marlins have been favored eight times and won five of those games.
- Miami is 4-2 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Marlins.
- Miami is among the lowest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking last with just 111 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Marlins' 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Braves
|L 6-0
|Sandy Alcantara vs Bryce Elder
|May 3
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Braxton Garrett vs Kyle Wright
|May 4
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Jesús Luzardo vs Dylan Dodd
|May 5
|@ Cubs
|L 4-1
|Edward Cabrera vs Justin Steele
|May 6
|@ Cubs
|L 4-2
|Matt Barnes vs Drew Smyly
|May 7
|@ Cubs
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Hayden Wesneski
|May 8
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Braxton Garrett vs Zac Gallen
|May 9
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Jesús Luzardo vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 10
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Edward Cabrera vs Merrill Kelly
|May 12
|Reds
|-
|Bryan Hoeing vs Graham Ashcraft
|May 13
|Reds
|-
|Sandy Alcantara vs Luke Weaver
