Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

The Marlins are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+105).

Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Marlins -125 +105 - - - - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins are 5-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).

Miami has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.

Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-17-2 record against the over/under.

The Marlins have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 6-9 7-11 9-7 12-13 4-5

