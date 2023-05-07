Marlins vs. Cubs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will play Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.
The Marlins are -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Cubs (+105).
Rep your team with officially licensed Marlins gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marlins vs. Cubs Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Marlins
|-125
|+105
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- Over the past 10 games, the Marlins have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins are 5-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 62.5% of those games).
- Miami has gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.
- The Marlins have an implied moneyline win probability of 55.6% in this game.
- Miami has combined with opponents to go over the total 14 times this season for a 14-17-2 record against the over/under.
- The Marlins have not had a run line set for a contest this season.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|6-9
|7-11
|9-7
|12-13
|4-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.