Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins are 25th in MLB play with 29 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Miami's .374 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

The Marlins are 15th in the majors with a .249 batting average.

Miami scores the fewest runs in baseball (111 total, 3.3 per game).

The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.

The Marlins' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

Miami's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Miami's 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.387).

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (1-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.

Alcantara is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.

Alcantara will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Braves L 6-0 Home Sandy Alcantara Bryce Elder 5/3/2023 Braves L 14-6 Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Dylan Dodd 5/5/2023 Cubs L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs L 4-2 Away Matt Barnes Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs - Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds - Home Bryan Hoeing Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds - Home Sandy Alcantara Luke Weaver

