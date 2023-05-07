How to Watch the Marlins vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins will take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Marlins vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Explore More About This Game
|Marlins Injury Report
|Marlins vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Marlins vs Cubs Player Props
|Marlins vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Marlins vs Cubs Odds
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins are 25th in MLB play with 29 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.
- Miami's .374 slugging percentage ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Marlins are 15th in the majors with a .249 batting average.
- Miami scores the fewest runs in baseball (111 total, 3.3 per game).
- The Marlins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .307.
- The Marlins' 8.6 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.
- Miami's pitching staff is 10th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Miami's 4.80 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Marlins combine for the 23rd-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.387).
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins are sending Sandy Alcantara (1-3) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 5.35 ERA and 31 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Alcantara is trying to secure his second quality start of the season.
- Alcantara will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/2/2023
|Braves
|L 6-0
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Bryce Elder
|5/3/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|5/4/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Dylan Dodd
|5/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-1
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Justin Steele
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-2
|Away
|Matt Barnes
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Luke Weaver
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.