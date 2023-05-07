On Sunday, May 7 at 2:20 PM ET, the Miami Marlins (16-18) visit the Chicago Cubs (17-16) at Wrigley Field. Sandy Alcantara will get the nod for the Marlins, while Hayden Wesneski will take the mound for the Cubs.

The Cubs are +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Marlins (-125).

Marlins vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.49 ERA)

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Marlins vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Marlins have won five out of the eight games in which they've been favored.

The Marlins have gone 4-2 (winning 66.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Miami.

The Marlins were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice in the last 10 games, and split those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Miami and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Cubs have come away with six wins in the 12 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cubs have been victorious six times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Cubs have been underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to hitting the over, Chicago and its opponents are 1-9-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

