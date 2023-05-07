Top Player Prop Bets for Marlins vs. Cubs on May 7, 2023
The Miami Marlins visit the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Luis Arraez, Nico Hoerner and others in this contest.
Marlins vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Sandy Alcantara Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Alcantara Stats
- The Marlins' Sandy Alcantara (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- The 27-year-old's 5.35 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.274 WHIP ranks 47th, and 7.9 K/9 ranks 48th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Alcantara Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|5.0
|6
|3
|3
|5
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 26
|5.2
|4
|2
|2
|6
|3
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Apr. 16
|6.0
|7
|5
|4
|9
|0
|at Phillies
|Apr. 10
|4.0
|10
|9
|9
|4
|1
|vs. Twins
|Apr. 4
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|1
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has put up 46 hits with six doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks. He has driven in 12 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .430/.496/.533 on the season.
- Arraez has hit safely in nine straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .400 with a double, three walks and three RBI.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs, 12 walks and 14 RBI (26 total hits).
- He has a .224/.308/.483 slash line so far this season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Cubs
|May. 6
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|at Cubs
|May. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|vs. Braves
|May. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 45 hits with six doubles, a triple, two home runs, nine walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashing .315/.361/.413 on the season.
- Hoerner will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, two walks and an RBI.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Cody Bellinger Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Bellinger Stats
- Cody Bellinger has eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs, 11 walks and 18 RBI (34 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He's slashed .296/.362/.565 so far this year.
- Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three doubles.
Bellinger Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Nationals
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Nationals
|May. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
