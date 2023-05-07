The Miami Marlins hope to end their five-game losing run versus the Chicago Cubs (17-16), on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET.

The Marlins will call on Sandy Alcantara (1-3) versus the Cubs and Hayden Wesneski (2-1).

Marlins vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Alcantara - MIA (1-3, 5.35 ERA) vs Wesneski - CHC (2-1, 3.49 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Sandy Alcantara

The Marlins' Alcantara (1-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 5.35 ERA this season with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3.1 walks per nine across six games.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Alcantara will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Hayden Wesneski

The Cubs will send Wesneski (2-1) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opposing batters have a .270 batting average against him.

Wesneski enters this outing with two quality starts under his belt this season.

Wesneski will try to build on a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per appearance).

