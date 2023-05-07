How to Watch the Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 2-0.
You can turn on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to see the Panthers attempt to take down the Maple Leafs.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|5/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 FLA
|5/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|4-2 FLA
|4/10/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|2-1 (F/OT) TOR
|3/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Panthers
|3-2 (F/OT) FLA
|3/23/2023
|Panthers
|Maple Leafs
|6-2 TOR
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.
- With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Panthers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Matthew Tkachuk
|79
|40
|69
|109
|62
|38
|44.8%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|68
|23
|55
|78
|38
|56
|54.9%
|Brandon Montour
|80
|16
|57
|73
|51
|33
|-
|Carter Verhaeghe
|81
|42
|31
|73
|56
|35
|48.8%
|Sam Reinhart
|82
|31
|36
|67
|38
|35
|50.6%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|80
|30
|69
|99
|94
|104
|0%
|William Nylander
|82
|40
|47
|87
|37
|70
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|74
|40
|45
|85
|55
|68
|52.5%
|John Tavares
|80
|36
|44
|80
|54
|46
|58.4%
|Michael Bunting
|82
|23
|26
|49
|38
|49
|33.3%
