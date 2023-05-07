Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Sunday, May 7 showcases the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 2-0.

You can turn on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS to see the Panthers attempt to take down the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/4/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 FLA 5/2/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 4-2 FLA 4/10/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 2-1 (F/OT) TOR 3/29/2023 Maple Leafs Panthers 3-2 (F/OT) FLA 3/23/2023 Panthers Maple Leafs 6-2 TOR

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers' total of 272 goals conceded (3.3 per game) is 21st in the NHL.

With 288 goals (3.5 per game), the Panthers have the league's sixth-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Panthers have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9% Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 - Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8% Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Maple Leafs are one of the stingiest units in league action, giving up 220 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 34 goals over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players