The Toronto Maple Leafs take the road Sunday to play the Florida Panthers for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are up 2-0. The Maple Leafs have -135 odds on the moneyline against the Panthers (+115).

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Toronto's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 43 times.

The Maple Leafs are 13-12 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Panthers have secured an upset victory in seven of the 10 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Toronto is 10-10 when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

Florida is 7-3 when it is underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+115) 3.5 (-120) Aleksander Barkov Jr. 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+170) 2.5 (-149) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-182)

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 6.3 3.70 3.40

