Panthers vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday, May 7, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 2-0. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +110 moneyline odds against the Maple Leafs (-130).
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Maple Leafs (-130)
|Panthers (+110)
|-
Panthers Betting Insights
- The Panthers have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won 13, or 52.0%, of those games.
- Florida has gone 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.
Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|278 (9th)
|Goals
|288 (6th)
|220 (7th)
|Goals Allowed
|272 (21st)
|63 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|63 (7th)
|45 (11th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|70 (29th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- Florida has gone over the total on one occasion in its past 10 contests.
- Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.
- The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.
- The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.
- Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.
