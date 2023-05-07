The Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Florida Panthers at BB&T Center on Sunday, May 7, starting at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Panthers are ahead in the series 2-0. Oddsmakers list the Panthers as the underdog in this matchup, giving them +110 moneyline odds against the Maple Leafs (-130).

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Maple Leafs (-130) Panthers (+110) -

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been listed as an underdog 25 times this season, and won 13, or 52.0%, of those games.

Florida has gone 10-11, a 47.6% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 47.6%.

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 278 (9th) Goals 288 (6th) 220 (7th) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 63 (7th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 45 (11th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida has gone over the total on one occasion in its past 10 contests.

Over the past 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.2 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers' 272 total goals given up (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the NHL.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

