Sam Bennett and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Bennett's props? Here is some information to help you.

Sam Bennett vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Bennett Season Stats Insights

Bennett has averaged 17:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Bennett has scored a goal in a game 14 times this year over 63 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 25 of 63 games this year, Bennett has recorded a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.

Bennett has an assist in 16 of 63 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Bennett's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 55.6% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Bennett has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Bennett Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 63 Games 9 40 Points 4 16 Goals 1 24 Assists 3

