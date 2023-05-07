Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers are playing the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Reinhart against the Maple Leafs, we have lots of info to help.

Sam Reinhart vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Panthers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

Reinhart's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:46 per game on the ice, is -11.

Reinhart has a goal in 27 games this year out of 82 games played, including multiple goals four times.

In 45 of 82 games this year, Reinhart has registered a point, and 19 of those games included multiple points.

Reinhart has an assist in 30 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

The implied probability that Reinhart hits the over on his points over/under is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Reinhart has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 220 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 82 Games 9 67 Points 7 31 Goals 3 36 Assists 4

