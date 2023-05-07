On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

  • Gurriel is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Gurriel has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Gurriel has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 10
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • The Cubs will send Wesneski (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
