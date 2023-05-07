Yuli Gurriel Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Cubs - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Yuli Gurriel At The Plate
- Gurriel is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- Gurriel has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Gurriel has had an RBI in six games this year.
- In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|10
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (80.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (30.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (60.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.32).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 27 home runs (0.8 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will send Wesneski (2-1) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.49 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.49, with 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .270 against him.
