On Sunday, Yuli Gurriel (.294 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI) and the Miami Marlins face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Yuli Gurriel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Yuli Gurriel At The Plate

Gurriel is hitting .279 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Gurriel has gotten a hit in 14 of 19 games this season (73.7%), with multiple hits on five occasions (26.3%).

He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this season, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.

Gurriel has had an RBI in six games this year.

In six of 19 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Yuli Gurriel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (80.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (30.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (60.0%)

