The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Cubs.

Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate

De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .257.

De La Cruz is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

De La Cruz has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits seven times (22.6%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

De La Cruz has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 14 10 (58.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%) 1 (5.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

