Bryan De La Cruz Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Bryan De La Cruz (.179 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Cubs.
Bryan De La Cruz Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Bryan De La Cruz At The Plate
- De La Cruz has five doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .257.
- De La Cruz is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- De La Cruz has had a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), including multiple hits seven times (22.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 31 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- De La Cruz has driven in a run in six games this season (19.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 31 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Bryan De La Cruz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (57.1%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (35.7%)
|3 (17.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|1 (5.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (35.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.95 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (43 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers.
