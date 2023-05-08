Gabe Vincent and his Miami Heat teammates face the New York Knicks in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 7:30 PM ET on Monday.

Vincent tallied five points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 105-86 win versus the Knicks.

In this article, we break down Vincent's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Gabe Vincent Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 9.4 11.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.1 1.2 Assists 3.5 2.5 4.7 PRA 18.5 14 17.8 PR 14.5 11.5 13.1 3PM 2.5 1.7 2.3



Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Gabe Vincent Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, he's put up 8.1% of the Heat's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

Vincent's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Knicks have allowed 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks have given up 42 rebounds per contest, which puts them seventh in the NBA.

Conceding 25.1 assists per game, the Knicks are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13 made 3-pointers per contest, the Knicks are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Gabe Vincent vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/6/2023 30 5 0 4 0 0 2 5/2/2023 41 21 2 5 4 0 0 4/30/2023 33 20 2 5 5 0 1 3/29/2023 31 21 3 3 4 0 2 3/22/2023 25 19 0 3 3 0 0 3/3/2023 27 3 2 3 1 0 2 2/2/2023 25 5 4 4 1 0 2

