The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Miami, Florida
  • Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (208)
  • The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
  • Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).
  • When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Heat Performance Insights

  • Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
  • The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.
  • The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
  • Of the shots attempted by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been three-pointers (30.5%).

