Heat vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 4
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111
Heat vs Knicks Additional Info
|Heat Championship Futures
|Heat vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Knicks Player Props
|How to Watch Heat vs Knicks
|Heat vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Knicks Injury Report
Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (208)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.
- Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).
- When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Heat Performance Insights
- Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.
- The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.
- The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.
- Of the shots attempted by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been three-pointers (30.5%).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.