The Miami Heat are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat hold a 2-1 series lead.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Heat with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heat vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 112 - Knicks 111

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 4.5)

Knicks (+ 4.5) Pick OU: Over (208)



The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 36.6% of the time, 18.3% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this year.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 23.1% of the time. That's less often than New York covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (41.7%).

When it comes to exceeding the over/under in 2022-23, New York and its opponents are more successful (53.7% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Heat are 36-22, while the Knicks are 20-21 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Heat Performance Insights

Although Miami is averaging just 109.5 points per game (worst in NBA), its defense has been playing really well, as it ranks second-best in the league by giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat rank 25th in the NBA with 23.8 dimes per contest.

The Heat, who rank 16th in the league with 12 threes per game, are shooting just 34.4% from three-point land, which is fourth-worst in the NBA.

Of the shots attempted by Miami in 2022-23, 59.2% of them have been two-pointers (69.5% of the team's made baskets) and 40.8% have been three-pointers (30.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.