The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks will match up in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Knicks matchup.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Heat score 109.5 points per game (30th in the NBA) and allow 109.8 (second in the league) for a -26 scoring differential overall.

The Knicks are outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game, with a +240 scoring differential overall. They put up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) and allow 113.1 per outing (12th in league).

These teams score 225.5 points per game combined, 17.5 more than this game's point total.

These teams allow 222.9 points per game combined, 14.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

New York has compiled a 45-36-1 record against the spread this season.

Heat Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) Jimmy Butler 28.5 -110 22.9 Bam Adebayo 17.5 +100 20.4 Gabe Vincent 12.5 -115 9.4 Max Strus 11.5 -105 11.5 Kyle Lowry 10.5 -125 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.