The Miami Heat and the New York Knicks square off in Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

The Heat make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Knicks have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Miami has a 25-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank second.

The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

The Heat are averaging 111.4 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 107.5 points per contest.

Defensively Miami has been worse in home games this year, surrendering 110.2 points per game, compared to 109.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, the Heat have been well balanced in home games and in road games this season, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've produced a 36% three-point percentage in home games and a 32.9% clip in away games.

Heat Injuries