Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle are two of the players with prop bets available when the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks meet at FTX Arena on Monday (tipping at 7:30 PM ET).

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (-105) 8.5 (+110) 3.5 (+115)

The 20.4 points Adebayo has scored per game this season is 2.9 more than his prop bet over/under set for Monday (17.5).

Adebayo has averaged 0.7 more rebounds per game (9.2) than his prop bet total in Monday's game (8.5).

Adebayo's year-long assist average -- 3.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist prop bet value (3.5).

Jimmy Butler Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (-110) 6.5 (-125) 5.5 (-115) 1.5 (+175)

Jimmy Butler is putting up 22.9 points per game this season, 5.6 fewer than his over/under on Monday.

He pulls down 5.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 less than his prop bet on Monday.

Butler has collected 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than Monday's over/under (5.5).

He drains 0.6 three-pointers per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet total on Monday (1.5).

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 11.5 (-105) 2.5 (-128) 1.5 (+110) 2.5 (-118)

Monday's over/under for Max Strus is 11.5 points, the same as his season average.

Strus' rebounding average of 3.2 is lower than his over/under on Monday (2.5).

Strus' assist average -- 2.1 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (1.5).

Strus averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (-125) 8.5 (+105) 3.5 (-139) 2.5 (-133)

Randle's 25.1 points per game are 1.6 points higher than Monday's over/under.

Randle averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 8.5).

Randle averages 4.1 assists, 0.6 more than his over/under for Monday.

Randle averages 2.8 made three-pointers, 0.3 more than his over/under on Monday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-125) 4.5 (+115) 5.5 (-125) 2.5 (-105)

The 24.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jalen Brunson on Monday is 0.5 more than his scoring average on the season (24).

Brunson has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 less than his prop bet for Monday's game (4.5).

Brunson has averaged 6.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Monday's assist over/under (5.5).

Brunson's two made three-pointers per game is 0.5 less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

