The Miami Heat (44-38) have six players on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 4 against the New York Knicks (47-35) at FTX Arena on Monday, May 8 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Heat beat the Knicks 105-86 on Saturday when they last met. Jimmy Butler led the Heat to the victory with a team-high 28 points. Jalen Brunson scored 20 points in the Knicks' loss.

Rep your team with officially licensed Heat gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Udonis Haslem PF Questionable Illness 3.9 1.6 0 Victor Oladipo SG Out For Season Knee 10.7 3.1 3.5 Jimmy Butler SF Questionable Ankle 22.9 5.9 5.3 Haywood Highsmith SF Questionable Knee 4.4 3.5 0.8 Caleb Martin SF Questionable Back 9.6 4.8 1.6 Tyler Herro SG Out Hand 20.1 5.4 4.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Knicks Injuries: Isaiah Roby: Out (Ankle), Immanuel Quickley: Questionable (Ankle), Jericho Sims: Out For Season (Shoulder)

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat Season Insights

The Heat average just 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks allow (113.1).

Miami is 19-6 when scoring more than 113.1 points.

The Heat have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 116.9 points per game in their last 10 outings, 7.4 points more than the 109.5 they've scored this season.

Miami makes 12 three-pointers per game (16th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents (13.1).

The Heat's 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 25th in the NBA, and the 110.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank ninth in the league.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Heat -4.5 208

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.