When the Miami Heat (44-38) and New York Knicks (47-35) square off at FTX Arena on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, Bam Adebayo and Julius Randle will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Heat vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, May 8

Monday, May 8 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Heat's Last Game

On Saturday, the Heat knocked off the Knicks 105-86, led by Jimmy Butler with 28 points. Jalen Brunson was the leading scorer for the losing team with 20 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 28 4 3 0 2 0 Max Strus 19 3 0 1 1 3 Bam Adebayo 17 12 0 0 1 0

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Players to Watch

Adebayo leads his squad in both points (20.4) and rebounds (9.2) per game, and also puts up 3.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Butler leads the Heat at 5.3 assists per contest, while also posting 5.9 rebounds and 22.9 points.

Max Strus posts 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Caleb Martin posts 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Kyle Lowry puts up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jimmy Butler 24.1 4.5 3.1 1.1 0.4 1.2 Bam Adebayo 13.9 7.4 3.4 0.9 0.5 0 Gabe Vincent 11.9 1.2 4.7 0.7 0 2.3 Caleb Martin 9.6 5 1.5 1 0.1 1.2 Kevin Love 7.8 6.2 1.6 0.3 0.5 1.9

