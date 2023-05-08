After hitting .107 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

  • Stallings has three doubles and five walks while batting .115.
  • Stallings has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
  • Stallings has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored a run in three of 18 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 7
5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
