Jacob Stallings Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .107 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Jacob Stallings At The Plate
- Stallings has three doubles and five walks while batting .115.
- Stallings has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.
- He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.
- Stallings has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored a run in three of 18 games so far this season.
Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (43 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
