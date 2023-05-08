After hitting .107 with a double, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jacob Stallings and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jacob Stallings Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jacob Stallings At The Plate

Stallings has three doubles and five walks while batting .115.

Stallings has gotten a hit in six of 18 games this season, but he has zero multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 18 games this season.

Stallings has driven in a run in three games this year (16.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in three of 18 games so far this season.

Jacob Stallings Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings