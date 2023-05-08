The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while batting .222.

Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (14.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (32.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%) 2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings