The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jazz Chisholm? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jazz Chisholm At The Plate

  • Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while batting .222.
  • Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (14.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 11 games this year (32.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (37.5%)
2 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (18.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (43.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.