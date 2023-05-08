Jazz Chisholm Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Jazz Chisholm (.257 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jazz Chisholm Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jazz Chisholm At The Plate
- Chisholm has two doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks while batting .222.
- Chisholm has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 34 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- Looking at the 34 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (14.7%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (32.4%), Chisholm has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (29.4%), including one multi-run game.
Jazz Chisholm Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (43.8%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
