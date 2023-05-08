On Monday, Jean Segura (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jean Segura At The Plate

  • Segura has three doubles and seven walks while batting .191.
  • Segura has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this season.
  • Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 32 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
17 GP 15
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • Gallen (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
