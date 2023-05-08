Jean Segura Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Jean Segura (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Jean Segura At The Plate
- Segura has three doubles and seven walks while batting .191.
- Segura has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this season.
- Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in 10 of 32 games so far this year.
Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|15
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (26.7%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Gallen (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among pitchers who qualify.
