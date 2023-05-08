On Monday, Jean Segura (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points above season-long percentage) and the Miami Marlins face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Zac Gallen. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Jean Segura Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Stadium: Chase Field

Jean Segura At The Plate

Segura has three doubles and seven walks while batting .191.

Segura has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 32 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has not hit a home run in his 32 games this season.

Segura has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in 10 of 32 games so far this year.

Jean Segura Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 15 9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%) 6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings