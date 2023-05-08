After going 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Wendle got a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games last year, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.

He homered in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Wendle drove in a run in 23 games last year out 101 (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He came around to score 22 times in 101 games (21.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 41 GP 57 .263 AVG .262 .294 OBP .305 .375 SLG .354 17 XBH 11 0 HR 3 11 RBI 21 20/4 K/BB 30/11 3 SB 9 Home Away 43 GP 58 28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%) 12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%) 10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%) 7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

