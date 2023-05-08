After going 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)

  • Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
  • Wendle got a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games last year, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.
  • He homered in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Wendle drove in a run in 23 games last year out 101 (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He came around to score 22 times in 101 games (21.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).

Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
41 GP 57
.263 AVG .262
.294 OBP .305
.375 SLG .354
17 XBH 11
0 HR 3
11 RBI 21
20/4 K/BB 30/11
3 SB 9
Home Away
43 GP 58
28 (65.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (55.2%)
12 (27.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (25.9%)
10 (23.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (20.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (5.2%)
7 (16.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (27.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • Gallen (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
  • The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
