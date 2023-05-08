Joey Wendle Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-1 with a triple and an RBI in his most recent game, Joey Wendle and the Miami Marlins take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (who will hand the ball to Zac Gallen) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Cubs.
Joey Wendle Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Joey Wendle At The Plate (2022)
- Wendle hit .262 with 24 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Wendle got a hit in 59.4% of his 101 games last year, with more than one hit in 26.7% of them.
- He homered in 3.0% of his games last season (101 in all), leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Wendle drove in a run in 23 games last year out 101 (22.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (6.9%). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He came around to score 22 times in 101 games (21.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (5.0%).
Joey Wendle Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|57
|.263
|AVG
|.262
|.294
|OBP
|.305
|.375
|SLG
|.354
|17
|XBH
|11
|0
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|21
|20/4
|K/BB
|30/11
|3
|SB
|9
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|58
|28 (65.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (55.2%)
|12 (27.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (25.9%)
|10 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (20.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (5.2%)
|7 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (27.6%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranked 24th in MLB last season with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combined to give up 191 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Gallen (4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season.
- The righty's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (2.53), fifth in WHIP (.844), and fifth in K/9 (12) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
