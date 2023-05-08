Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Soler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Soler At The Plate

Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .223.

Soler has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.

He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.

Soler has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 15 11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings