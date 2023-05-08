Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.

Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Soler At The Plate

  • Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .223.
  • Soler has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
  • He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Soler has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
11 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%)
5 (27.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
