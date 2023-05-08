Jorge Soler Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jorge Soler -- with an on-base percentage of .220 in his past 10 games, 84 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Miami Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zac Gallen on the mound, on May 8 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Jorge Soler Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jorge Soler At The Plate
- Soler has nine doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .223.
- Soler has picked up a hit in 17 of 33 games this season, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has hit a home run in six games this year (18.2%), leaving the park in 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Soler has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jorge Soler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|11 (61.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (40.0%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|5 (27.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (26.7%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 43 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Diamondbacks will send Gallen (4-1) out for his eighth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when he threw five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.