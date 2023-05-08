The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Read More About This Game

Luis Arraez At The Plate

Arraez leads Miami with 47 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 36th in slugging.

Arraez enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.

Arraez has recorded a hit in 27 of 31 games this year (87.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (41.9%).

He has gone deep in just one game this season.

In 29.0% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7%.

In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 13 15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (53.8%) 4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings