The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Luis Arraez At The Plate

  • Arraez leads Miami with 47 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 36th in slugging.
  • Arraez enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
  • Arraez has recorded a hit in 27 of 31 games this year (87.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (41.9%).
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • In 29.0% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7%.
  • In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 13
15 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (53.8%)
4 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
  • Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth.
