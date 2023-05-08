Luis Arraez Player Prop Bets: Marlins vs. Diamondbacks - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Miami Marlins, including Luis Arraez (.444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cubs.
Luis Arraez Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luis Arraez At The Plate
- Arraez leads Miami with 47 hits and an OBP of .488, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .518.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is 36th in slugging.
- Arraez enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .350.
- Arraez has recorded a hit in 27 of 31 games this year (87.1%), including 13 multi-hit games (41.9%).
- He has gone deep in just one game this season.
- In 29.0% of his games this year, Arraez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.7%.
- In 10 games this season (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Luis Arraez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|15 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (53.8%)
|4 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.95).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 43 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Gallen makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his eighth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.53 ERA and 57 strikeouts through 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth.
