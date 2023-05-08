Monday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) and the Miami Marlins (17-18) at Chase Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Diamondbacks coming out on top. Game time is at 9:40 PM on May 8.

The Diamondbacks will give the ball to Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Braxton Garrett (1-1, 5.81 ERA).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: BSAZ

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Diamondbacks 4, Marlins 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a record of 3-3.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Marlins' past 10 games.

The Marlins have come away with nine wins in the 21 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Miami has won two of four games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Miami scores the fewest runs in baseball (116 total, 3.3 per game).

The Marlins have pitched to a 4.64 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

