Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Luis Arraez will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The favored Diamondbacks have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Diamondbacks -190 +155 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Marlins Recent Betting Performance

The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

Marlins Betting Records & Stats

The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Miami is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of its 34 opportunities.

The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Marlins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 7-9 8-11 9-7 13-13 4-5

