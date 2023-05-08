Marlins vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Luis Arraez will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.
The favored Diamondbacks have -190 moneyline odds against the underdog Marlins, who are listed at +155. The over/under is 8.5 runs for this contest (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Diamondbacks
|-190
|+155
|8.5
|-105
|-115
|-
|-
|-
Marlins Recent Betting Performance
- The Marlins have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Marlins and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The previous 10 Marlins matchups have not had a runline set by bookmakers.
Marlins Betting Records & Stats
- The Marlins have been victorious in nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Miami is 2-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Marlins have a 39.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Miami and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 15 of its 34 opportunities.
- The Marlins have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Marlins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|10-9
|7-9
|8-11
|9-7
|13-13
|4-5
