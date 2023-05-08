Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Marlins have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Miami ranks 25th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 116 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.

The Marlins have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Marlins rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.

Miami has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Miami has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.

The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.366 WHIP this season.

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up 11 earned runs and allowed 14 hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.

None of Garrett's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Garrett has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Marlins Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Braves L 14-6 Home Braxton Garrett Kyle Wright 5/4/2023 Braves L 6-3 Home Jesús Luzardo Dylan Dodd 5/5/2023 Cubs L 4-1 Away Edward Cabrera Justin Steele 5/6/2023 Cubs L 4-2 Away Matt Barnes Drew Smyly 5/7/2023 Cubs W 5-4 Away Sandy Alcantara Hayden Wesneski 5/8/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Braxton Garrett Zac Gallen 5/9/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Jesús Luzardo Brandon Pfaadt 5/10/2023 Diamondbacks - Away Edward Cabrera Merrill Kelly 5/12/2023 Reds - Home Bryan Hoeing Graham Ashcraft 5/13/2023 Reds - Home Sandy Alcantara Luke Weaver 5/14/2023 Reds - Home Braxton Garrett Luke Weaver

