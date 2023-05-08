How to Watch the Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Marlins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Marlins have hit 30 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.
- Miami ranks 25th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.
- The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- Miami is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking last with just 116 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Marlins have an OBP of .303 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Marlins rank 17th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.7 whiffs per contest.
- Miami has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- Miami has the 20th-ranked ERA (4.64) in the majors this season.
- The Marlins rank 22nd in MLB with a combined 1.366 WHIP this season.
Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Marlins will hand the ball to Braxton Garrett (1-1) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up 11 earned runs and allowed 14 hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday.
- None of Garrett's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
- Garrett has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings two times. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.
Marlins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Marlins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/3/2023
|Braves
|L 14-6
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Kyle Wright
|5/4/2023
|Braves
|L 6-3
|Home
|Jesús Luzardo
|Dylan Dodd
|5/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-1
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Justin Steele
|5/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 4-2
|Away
|Matt Barnes
|Drew Smyly
|5/7/2023
|Cubs
|W 5-4
|Away
|Sandy Alcantara
|Hayden Wesneski
|5/8/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Braxton Garrett
|Zac Gallen
|5/9/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Jesús Luzardo
|Brandon Pfaadt
|5/10/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Edward Cabrera
|Merrill Kelly
|5/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bryan Hoeing
|Graham Ashcraft
|5/13/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Sandy Alcantara
|Luke Weaver
|5/14/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Braxton Garrett
|Luke Weaver
