On Monday, May 8 at 9:40 PM ET, Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) host Luis Arraez and the Miami Marlins (17-18) in the series opener at Chase Field.

The Marlins are +155 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Diamondbacks (-190). The total is 8.5 runs for the game.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: BSAZ

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Zac Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Braxton Garrett - MIA (1-1, 5.81 ERA)

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 11 times this season and won seven, or 63.6%, of those games.

The Diamondbacks have played as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Diamondbacks were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and finished 4-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Marlins have been underdogs in 21 games this season and have come away with the win nine times (42.9%) in those contests.

This year, the Marlins have won two of four games when listed as at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

The Marlins have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jean Segura 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+250) Yuli Gurriel 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+220) Luis Arraez 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+1200) 0.5 (+240) Bryan De La Cruz 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Jorge Soler 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+165)

Marlins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th

