The Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15) will look to Corbin Carroll, who is currently on a 12-game hit streak, when they square off against the Miami Marlins (17-18) and Luis Arraez, who has hit in 10 games in a row. It begins at 9:40 PM ET on Monday, at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks will call on Zac Gallen (4-1) versus the Marlins and Braxton Garrett (1-1).

Marlins vs. Diamondbacks Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (4-1, 2.53 ERA) vs Garrett - MIA (1-1, 5.81 ERA)

Marlins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Braxton Garrett

Garrett gets the start for the Marlins, his sixth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.81 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Wednesday, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up 11 earned runs while surrendering 14 hits.

The 25-year-old has a 5.81 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings over six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .342 to opposing batters.

Garrett has yet to record a quality start this season.

Garrett has pitched five or more innings in a game two times this year entering this matchup.

Braxton Garrett vs. Diamondbacks

He will face off against a Diamondbacks offense that is batting .270 as a unit (third in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .443 (sixth in the league) with 37 total home runs (17th in MLB play).

Garrett has thrown 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits while striking out five against the Diamondbacks this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (4-1) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 27-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 2.53 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .199.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in six straight games and will look to extend that streak.

The 27-year-old's 2.53 ERA ranks 13th, .844 WHIP ranks fifth, and 12 K/9 ranks fifth among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Zac Gallen vs. Marlins

The Marlins rank 15th in MLB with a .246 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks 25th in the league (.371) and 30 home runs.

The right-hander has faced the Marlins one time this season, allowing them to go 2-for-22 with a double in 6 2/3 innings.

